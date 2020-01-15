Rainforest fest is back!

WITH a two-year break and a name change, the Rainforest Seafood and Music Festival is promising to be bigger and better, according to organisers.

The event, slated for a noon start, is scheduled for the Catherine Hall Entertainment Centre in Montego Bay, St James, on Ash Wednesday, February 26.

“We took a hiatus and we'll be returning bigger and better...music is important so we've included that in our name,” Bethany Young, marketing and communications manager, told the Jamaica Observer yesterday. “Topping ourselves to what we've done before is our aim, in terms of food offerings and entertainment and most importantly, giving back to Cornwall Regional Hospital.”

This year's acts include Marion Hall, Luciano, Romain Virgo, Stylo G, Ding Dong and Agent Sasco.

Both Ding Dong and Agent Sasco have pledged to donate a portion of their performance fees to the Cornwall Regional Hospital.

The Rainforest Seafood and Music Festival 2020 will feature over 25 of Jamaica's iconic chefs from eateries including Little Ochie Seafood from St Elizabeth, Sharkies from St Ann, Scotchies, as well as Rainforest's Fish Pot food truck.

The festival had taken the break for the company to focus on expanding its presence across the region.

Since its debut in 2013, the then Rainforest Seafood Festival has distinguished itself as one of western Jamaica's largest charity events, raising over $30 million for We Care for Cornwall Regional Hospital.

— Brian Bonitto