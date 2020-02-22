Rainforest festival returns

After a two-year hiatus, the Rainforest Seafood and Music Festival returns to the Catherine Hall Entertainment Centre in Montego Bay, on Ash Wednesday, February 26.

According to Rainforest Seafoods, the promoters of the event which seeks to raise funds for the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James, the show had taken a two-year break due to the company's focus on expanding its presence across the region, including the upgrading of cold storage capabilities at their Montego Bay headquarters and developing state-of-the-art seafood processing plants in St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

“With those mega-projects and capital investments well underway, the company will bring back the event to the delight of seafood lovers,” the company said in a release.

The event this year will feature over 25 vendors from across the island, including the likes of seafood extraordinaires, Little Ochie Seafood from St Elizabeth; Sharkies from St Ann; shrimp specialists, Middle Quarters Village; jerk authorities, Scotchies; as well as Rainforest's own Fish Pot Food Truck.

“The result is a culinary melting pot that caters to every member of the family from the little ones to the most discerning gourmand,” said the organisers.

The daytime activity will deliver non-stop family-focused entertainment from comedians to giveaways, to a seafood cook-off. The National Bakery Kiddies Village will feature free rides for the little ones.

The evening concert features an impressive line-up of performing artistes, such as Minister Marion Hall, Luciano, Romain Virgo, Stylo G, Ding Dong, and Agent Sasco.

The event begins at 12 noon and ends at 12 midnight.

Since its debut in 2013, the Rainforest Seafood Festival has distinguished itself as one of western Jamaica's largest charity events, raising over $30 million for We Care for Cornwall Regional Hospital.

We Care for Cornwall Regional Hospital was launched in 2011 by a group of concerned Montegonians with the aim of bolstering the services and capacity of the hospital.