Rally Banks steams on

Singjay Rally Banks believes entertainers have a responsibility to be good role models.

“Make the words from your mouth be professed in your moves. Entertainers are role models because the words from your mouth are powerful, if you encourage good, and your actions match your words, then you can be powerful and be a great example in your community. Every artiste has a personal responsibility to himself and his community to light a candle and brighten the darkness,” said Rally Banks.

“Even as human beings, nobody is perfect, it is important to be a good example for the youths. The world is a theatre room settings, artistes paint an image for people to interpret, even with violent music, as long as you the artiste do the right thing in your personal life, you can still be a good example because it is your actions that define you,” he continued.

Rally Banks is promoting Steam, done on the Rich Is Right rhythm for the Jahsnowcone Entertainment label. It was released in August.

Rally Banks (given name Mikael Elleston) hails from the tough inner city of Seaview Gardens in St Andrew. A former student of St Andrew Technical High School, he is the latest artiste to emerge from Seaview Gardens former home of Bounty Killer, Shabba Ranks, Elephant Man, Harry Toddler, and Dexta Daps.

In 2016, Rally Banks entered the Magnum Kings and Queens contest and placed in the top five. He released his first single, Never Know in February 2017. Now, that he has got a foothold in the industry, there is no looking back.

“Right now, the ting look steamy fi 2020,” he said.