Randy seeing the sign
Up-and-coming singer Randy Sign is confident that this year is his breakout year. In January, he signed to Nuh Sympathy Entertainment and also released the single Live Di Life.
Live Di Life is the first of eight songs on an EP to be released in March.
“I am also working on a video for Live Di Life and more videos as other songs are released,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
Randy Sign (given name Randy Davidson) hails from Barbican in St Andrew. He is a past student of Norman Manley High.
Jerome Smellie, principal of Nuh Sympathy Entertainment label, has high hopes for Randy Sign.
“I believe Randy has talent, potential and discipline which is most important to move ahead in the music business,” Smellie told the Observer. “I heard him singing, and thought he had it all to become a star.”
The fledgling singer is optimistic about his management.
“My boss (Jerome) is a very honest person. We have discussed my career mission. I have this passion for music since birth and I will continue to produce excellent performance even now when I have someone directing my career,” said Randy Sign.
