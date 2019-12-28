Ras Kronik ends year with bang
At the start of 2019, veteran singer Ras Kronik said he wanted to expand his brand and reach markets outside his roots-reggae base. Experimenting with different sounds caught the attention of the Akademia Music Awards, which presented him with a plaque “For outstanding creativity, artistry and professional achievement in the field of music”.
It is the third occasion Ras Kronik has been recognised by the Los Angeles-based organisation which will stage its 2020 ceremony in that city in January.
A stalwart of the growing Las Vegas reggae scene, the Clarendon-born artiste said it is always positive when peers acknowledge their colleagues' positive music.
“It means that I have been recognised by people who hear and appreciate the hard work I have been doing. It also shed a new light on I man on a more specific way, knowing that I am still here doing what I love to do,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
Last year, Ras Kronik dabbled in pop, releasing the songs Get High and Rise my Emotion. Get High is produced by American Steve “Mr Mig” Migliore while Rise my Emotion heard him working with Swedish producer David Siviano.
This year was relatively quiet for Ras Kronik. Recently, he returned to recording and released the song, Who Set The Ting.
Born Everton Edwards, he launched his career during the early 1990s, playing Jamaica's hotel circuit and recording a handful of songs for various producers. Migrating to the United States, he made a name in reggae markets in South Florida and the West Coast.
For over 10 years, Ras Kronik has been one of the familiar faces on the Las Vegas reggae circuit, performing in that city's clubs and on shows like Reggae In The Desert.
He has released two albums to date — The Real Thing Remix, which came out in 2013, and Wild N Free which was released in 2016.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy