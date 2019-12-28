Ras Kronik ends year with bang

At the start of 2019, veteran singer Ras Kronik said he wanted to expand his brand and reach markets outside his roots-reggae base. Experimenting with different sounds caught the attention of the Akademia Music Awards, which presented him with a plaque “For outstanding creativity, artistry and professional achievement in the field of music”.

It is the third occasion Ras Kronik has been recognised by the Los Angeles-based organisation which will stage its 2020 ceremony in that city in January.

A stalwart of the growing Las Vegas reggae scene, the Clarendon-born artiste said it is always positive when peers acknowledge their colleagues' positive music.

“It means that I have been recognised by people who hear and appreciate the hard work I have been doing. It also shed a new light on I man on a more specific way, knowing that I am still here doing what I love to do,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Last year, Ras Kronik dabbled in pop, releasing the songs Get High and Rise my Emotion. Get High is produced by American Steve “Mr Mig” Migliore while Rise my Emotion heard him working with Swedish producer David Siviano.

This year was relatively quiet for Ras Kronik. Recently, he returned to recording and released the song, Who Set The Ting.

Born Everton Edwards, he launched his career during the early 1990s, playing Jamaica's hotel circuit and recording a handful of songs for various producers. Migrating to the United States, he made a name in reggae markets in South Florida and the West Coast.

For over 10 years, Ras Kronik has been one of the familiar faces on the Las Vegas reggae circuit, performing in that city's clubs and on shows like Reggae In The Desert.

He has released two albums to date — The Real Thing Remix, which came out in 2013, and Wild N Free which was released in 2016.