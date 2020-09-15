Ras Kronik opens up about lockdown

In the era of coronavirus, the word 'lockdown' usually means quarantine. However, singer Ras Kronik's song of the same name has to do with a nagging spouse.

Lock Down was actually released in April, but the Las Vegas-based artiste revived the humorous single recently with a video depicting a situation many men have found themselves in.

He was aware once people heard Lock Down the first thing that came to mind would be coronavirus.

“Knowing that the song has been recorded before the lockdown, it becomes a reality in the sense of how it manifested within its time,” he said, adding that Lock Down is inspired by a scenario a lot of men, including himself, can attest to.

“I experience it and there's other people who have experienced it as well,” he said.

The coronavirus has put the brakes on Ras Kronik's recording schedule this year. Lock Down was followed by You Got Me, a club jammer he did with American singer Angela Kronillis.

Lock Down is produced by Ricky Stephens, keyboardist for the Bonafide band, another Jamaican reggae act based in Las Vegas where the Clarendon-born Ras Kronik has lived since 2007.