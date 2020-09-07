Ras Teo hails Vaughn Benjamin

The first time Ras Teo met Vaughn Benjamin, it was 2004 and the latter was driving force of Midnite, a band from St Croix that was establishing itself on the United States west coast.

So impressed was he with Benjamin's artistry, that he saw Midnite in concert 20 times. Five years ago, Ras Teo and the Antiguan-born Benjamin lay tracks for All Hail, a salute to Rastafari and Emperor Haile Selassie I.

Produced by Roberto Sanchez for the jahsolidrock label out of the Netherlands, the song was released on September 4, 10 months after Benjamin's death.

“It's very crucial to pay tribute to one of my favourite artistes that ever grace this planet. Vaughn was a true Rastaman and humble person,” Ras Teo told the Jamaica Observer.

The Sweden-born Ras Teo (Teodik Hartoonian) is of Armenian descent. Since the early 1990s, he has lived in California where Midnite had its biggest market.

Benjamin, who died in Port St Lucie, Florida, at age 50, was one of contemporary reggae's prolific writers. It is estimated he recorded as many as 72 albums solo or with Midnite.

He and his older brother Ron formed Midnite in 1989. It disbanded in 2015 and reformed without Ron as Akae Bakae, with the charismatic Benjamin continuing as lead singer and principal songwriter.

Ras Teo's main influences are Fred Locks and Hugh Mundell. Last year, he released Ten Thousand Lions, his seventh album. It was a double set that comprised 24 songs —12 vocal and dub versions.

Ten Thousand Lions was produced by Sanchez who is from Spain. His credits include songs and albums by veteran roots artistes such as Rod Taylor and Earl Zero.