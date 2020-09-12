Ras Twyn does it for love

Reggae singjay Ras Twyn is pleased with the early feedback to his single, Name of Love.

“The response has been encouraging so far from those who have listened to the song. The video is available on YouTube, and the song is now playing on radio and we're moving to the next phase of the promotion,” said Ras Twyn.

Released on the Hundred Production label, it was released on September 1, 2020, and is being distributed by Zojak World Wide.

Ras Twyn said that this song is the first single from his six-song EP Show Me Some Love, which will be released later this year.

“The EP brings an authentic reggae vibe and is filled with feel-good, positive and uplifting music with songs such as I Am Alone which is sure to turn heads. Other songs like Money Hungry will motivate; Today Is A Good Day will have everyone singing along,” he said.

Radio personality and promoter GT Taylor has also endorsed Name of Love.

“Hearing songs like this, I have great hope for reggae music, Jamaican music, when the young ones and the talented just coming into the business focus on authentic reggae, we know reggae music still has a great future,” said Taylor.

Ras Twyn (real name Dwayne Grant) grew up in Thornton, St Elizabeth, and pursued his education at Thornton Primary and Maggotty High School. He migrated to the US at the age of 13, and completed his high school education in Uniondale High School in Long Island, New York.

“Jah inspires my meditations which I put in songs. Good intentions come from good meditations, manifested is love. Jah is love so let us all love,” he said.