Ras Twyn shows love

SHOW Me Some Love is the latest production from US-based reggae singjay Ras Twyn.

“Well, everyone has been looking forward to this production, but the wait is not in vain. Let's call it a pre-Christmas present. And, nobody has to wait for Christmas to enjoy this package. The songs are full of lyrical energy,” Ras Twyn told the Jamaica Observer.

Released on Wednesday, the six-track EP is co-produced by Hundred Production and Pinklane Project.

In addition to the title track, the tracklisting includes I'm Alone, Name of Love, Re-arrange, Money Hungry, and Is a Good Day.

“The EP brings an authentic reggae vibes and is filled with all positive and uplifting music... Jah inspired my meditation which I put in the songs. Good intentions comes from good meditations manifested in love, so let us all love,” said Ras Twyn.

Ras Twyn (given name Dwayne Grant) was born in St Elizabeth. He attended Maggoty High in the parish.

His uncle, Donald Foster, and father, Glenford, owned sound systems which exposed Ras Twyn to that aspect of music.

“I began juggling at parties and functions while listening to local acts like Pinchers, Half Pint, Dennis Brown and Beenie Man,” he said.

Ras Twyn eventually migrated to New York. A year ago, however, he was inspired to return to his musical roots. The singjay recorded his first song, I Am Alone, in December 2019 on the Hundred Production label.

He explained the inspiration behind his newest body of work.

“I recieved a calling through a series of visions. I drive trucks in the US and while heading to Florida for my daughter's birthday, August 1,2020, I just started singing Show Me Some Love through a vision meditating on the Almighty... I made it known that that song had to be on my EP,” he said.

“I have grown with a deeper love for humanity and its well-being. Therefore, I just want to be a messenger of positive and uplifting music,” he added.