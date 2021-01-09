Rass Index makes debut

Rastafari deejay Rass Index said he will not make the current global pandemic stall his musical ambitions. He is banking on Life Extended , on the Brain Box Production label.

“Rastafarian nuh fear COVID. I nuh grow with fear. I is a conquerer, so no matter how deep the waters the I going swim through it,” the 35-year-old told the Jamaica Observer.

“Music is life, so I cannot allow COVID to stop my dream. I would like my music to be like that of Bob Marley, reaching every corner of this world and to do a song which will unite people during these challenging years,” he continued.

Life Extended was released December 2020.

“The song is about ghetto youth dream of becoming successful. We all have gifts and my gift is to write good music and deliver it to my people so I can earn good money and live big,” he said.

Hailing from Kingston, Rass Index's given name is Lamar Vaughn Wade-Alliman. He is a former student of Holy Trinity High in Kingston and May Pen High School in Clarendon. He said music was always his calling.

Rass Index recalled,”I used to listen to Buju Banton and Sizzla because they seem to send a message to uplift the poor and depressed,” he said.

He got his break in December 2020.

“I have two other releases, Legal and Celebrate on the same Brain Box Production. The videos will be out for the songs because as everyone knows pictures bring everything to life and people can easily connect to these situations,” he added.