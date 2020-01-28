Raymond Wright gets Strikly Real

Singer Raymond Wright offers a variety of musical styles on his latest album Strikly Real .

Released last December by Vibes Point Music, Strikly Real sees Wright delving into gospel, roots, soul and dancehall.

“This album is about all our livity, strikly real — the things that we experience everyday,” Wright told Jamaica Observer.

The album has 13 tracks, with two collaborations featuring Piero Dread and Lion D. Piero Dread from Italy's Sound Rebel Crew is the album's producer. Songs were recorded between Italy and Jamaica.

Wright, along with Piero Dread, Nico Roccamo, Sergio Grimald, Ale Soresini and Daniele Di Marco are credited as musicians on the project.

Among the tracks are Woman, My Lord, Meet Again, Make Dem Come, My Brother, Change My Name, 2 Gedda and Keeping You .

Strikly Real is the follow-up to Wright's debut album Many As One, released by Pow Pow Productions in 2009.

Wright was born in Kingston 13 but he grew up in Naggo Head, Portmore in St Catherine. He honed his musical chops while attending Portmore Evangelistic Centre, where he learnt to play the organ and drums.

His musical journey began in the late 1990s as a member of the Shocking Vibes Crew.

“Thanks to Shocking Vibes. They gave me the chance to be known, and that was the start; so I give thanks,” said Wright.

Wright has been living in Europe for the past 19 years. He has performed at several of Europe's biggest reggae festivals including Summer Jam in Germany, Rototom Festival in Italy, and the Lithuania Reggae Festival.

