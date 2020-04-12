Re'Ashored sails into Actor Boy Awards

Re'Ashored , the epic, musical drama mounted by Quilt Performing Arts Company, has snagged the lion's share of nominations for this year's Actor Boy Awards (ABA). The production earned a total of 15 nominations for the awards which recognise excellence in local theatre.

The production utilised transformative theatre to examine a critical piece of Caribbean history in the transatlantic trade of enslaved Africans, from the perspective of Yoruba cosmology.

Re'Ashored is nominated for Best Production, Best Director (Rayon McLean); Best Drama, Best Choreography (McLean and Roxan Webber); Best Sound Design (McLean and Maya Wilkinson); Best Lighting Design (Nadia Roxburgh); Best Costume Design, Best Set Design; Best Musical, Best Special Effects Design (Wilkinson); Best Actor in a Lead Role (Desmond Dennis).

The production also has two nominations in two categories. Odain Murray and Brandon McFarlane are up for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. Two of the production's songs, Ship ah Come and IleLa Wa, have also been nominated for Best Original Song.

Quilt was founded 10 years ago by Rayon McLean, a past student of Glenmuir High School, where he was active in the school's choir and participated in speech and drama. He would later become a member of Jamaica Youth Theatre, created by the late Aston Cooke. He recently returned to the island after completing post-graduate studies in applied theatre at Goldsmiths, University of London.

Re'Ashored has been a part of Jamaica's presentation at Carifesta in Barbados and Trinidad.

Due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic the nominations for this year's Actor Boy Awards were announced online of Saturday. The producers of the event are still uncertain of the format for the presentation ceremony.

Actor Boy Awards administrator Maurice Bryan told the Jamaica Observer that his team is closely monitoring the situation.

“The rest of the ABA administrative team includes Michael Daley and Suzanne Beadle, along with me. Our major sponsor for this year is Chase Fund, through whom we are able to at least produce the trophies. and even if we have to do the awards show via an online platform if the current situation doesn't allow for us to gather in a month's time, we would still be able to produce a quality graphic presentation for on-screen viewing. We are working towards having the awards announcement of the winners in early May,” Bryan said.

The comedy Straight Jacket produced by Jambiz International also came away with quite a few nominations, a total of 11.

The piece penned by Patrick Brown earned nods for Best Lead Actor (Glen Campbell); Best Lead Actress (Dahlia Harris); Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Courtney Wilson); Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Sakina Deer); Best Comedy, Best Drama; Best Director (Brown and Trevor Nairne); Best Production; Best New Jamaican Play; Best Set Design (Brown and Nairne); and Best Lighting Design (Brown and Lenford Salmon).

Father Richard HoLung and Friends' production Isaiah received nine Actor Boy Award nominations.

The biblical drama is nominated for Best Production; Best Director (Greg Thames); Best Choreography (Paula Shaw); Best Sound Design; Best Lighting Design (Robin Baston); Best Costume Design (Thames and Clayton Gidden); Best Set Design (Baston); Best Special Effects Design (Baston); and Best Musical.

Another production which will go into the awards with a number of nominations is Dahlia Harris's Case of the Ex. The comedy received eight nods for Best New Jamaican Play; Best Comedy, Best Drama; Best Director (Harris); Best Actress in a Lead Role (Harris); and Best Sound Design (Aisha Robinson). In the category Best Original Song this production has two nominations, I Don't Want to Live Without You written by Harris, Conroy Wilson, and Paul Stennett, and Ex Man A De Best Man written by Harris, Wilson, and Grubb Cooper.

The other productions up for awards are Shango: Tales of the Orishas by the School of Drama at Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts, which has seven nominations; and Ananda Alert which is nominated in six categories. A Midsummer Night's Dream, 56 East Avenue, Windscream Posse, and Common Sense all have four nominations. Behind the Pulpit, Once a Man Twice a Wife, Seville and the Bone Tribunal, Force Ripe, and Annie have received three nominations.

Up for two Actor Boy Awards are Jesus Christ Superstar and Feminine Justice, while Face the Truth, It Stops Here, A Child's Cry and No Good Deed all received a lone nod from the Awards' panel of adjudicators.