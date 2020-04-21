Revellers go virtual

ON Sunday, the Corporate Area streets should have been lined with colourful, costumed revellers from all over the globe. Instead, Jamaica's three major bands — Bacchanal Jamaica, Xodus, and Xaymaca International — were forced to host virtual fetes, given the restrictions due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Bacchanal's co-director, Michael Ammar III is optimistic October's carnival season will compensate.

“From a global perspective, we have to wait and see how things will go. However, as long as there is health, it's going to be an unbelievable experience come October. For the first time, the three bands have come together to present one big carnival experience to the world. We have reset dates for the pre-events leading up to 'Road March'... so, Xodus will be having an event on this day, then the next day would be Bacchanal, and so on,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

On March 13, co-director of Xodus and chairman of the Sports and Entertainment Committee, Kamal Bankay announced that Road March was rescheduled for October 25.

Currently, Jamaica has 223 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five fatalities. There is currently a ban on all social gatherings exceeding 10 people.

Ammar III added that Bacchanal's virtual experience was well received.

“We did a 'Bacchanal J'Ouvert' treat on Friday night and people loved it. They were going along with the whole idea and when you looked in the comments, you saw people commenting stuff as if they were actually at the party…stuff like, 'the bathroom line long' and 'I'm going to the bar'…It was the same energy on Sunday. People played along with it,” he said.

The co-director said they reached close to 4,000 listeners worldwide. 'Partygoers' tuned in from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Trinidad, and more.

Music was provided by deejays Kevin Crown, Marlon Musique, Barrie Hype, Duchess, Private Ryan, and Tyler.

Speaking with the Observer at last year's road march, Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett said Jamaica experienced its most successful season yet.

“Carnival has been a growing phenomenon and as it builds, it's driving more economic activity in Kingston, primarily. This year is the biggest we've ever had, and last night [Saturday] I was at one particular hotel where 40 rooms were taken just by one group out of Canada. And what we're seeing at the airport in terms of arrival patterns is a big spike, and this weekend is going to help the month of April for us to be a very huge April,” he said.