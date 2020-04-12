Ready, set… telethon

Entertainment and Culture Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange continues to brim with confidence regarding today's staging of the national telethon 'Together We Stand Jamaica', which is being held to solicit assistance for the country's battle with the deadly coronavirus.

With a few hours to go before the telethon, the minister told the Jamaica Observer that most things were in place for the media event aimed at raising US$10 million to purchase protective gear for frontline workers, including healthcare providers and the security forces, as well as equipment including ventilators.

“It has been a lot of work in a short time span but everyone has their shoulders to the wheel. Our missions overseas and our other partners are finalising details to ensure that as many people as possible will be able to tune in and participate. Things are looking good at this point,” she said.

In keeping with the strict regulations regarding social distancing and mass gatherings the telecast will be a mix of live and pre-recorded performances.

“The show will be anchored and will be nicely balanced with entertainment and the message of the appeal. There will messages and endorsements from various persons, including legendary sprinter Usain Bolt, Miss World Toni-Ann Singh, and others. We will be broadcasting continuously throughout the six hours, from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Among those who will be performing and/or giving endorsements will be Richie Spice, whose song Together We Stand is the theme song; Cat Coore, Marcia Griffiths, Ding Dong, Ashe, Kevin Downswell, Beenie Man, Buju Banton, Maxi Priest, Shaggy, Spice, and many others.”

Television Jamaica will be the main broadcaster but the feed will be carried by the Jamaica Information Service, the Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica (PBCJ), RETV, and numerous radio stations across the Diaspora. It will be available on all major social media platforms.

Minister Grange further shared that the response to the call for assistance has been great.

“Jamaicans are really into the cause. We have had so many requests from overseas for the live stream and we have been getting calls from people enquiring how they can help, outside of their contribution. People know that this is a very worthy cause and Jamaicans are up to the cause. We are looking forward to a very successful event,” said the minister.