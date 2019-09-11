Real Boss does ode to Epican

Making the decision earlier this year to change his moniker from Kryme Boss to Real Boss, deejay/music producer Real Boss is upbeat about his latest single titled Epican.

Named after the Corporate Area-based herbal dispensary, Epican is not only an ode to the popular outlet but an ode to marijuana.

The song was produced by Sheldon Kaine, engineer for I-Octane's Conquer the Globe Productions, and released last week. It is available on all digital platforms.

“ Epican makes it clear that high grade deh yah fi everyone. But, you should mek sure yuh step wid yuh 30 grand, as Epican truly is a place for high rollers and avid marijuana users,” Real Boss told the Jamaica Observer.

He continued: “The top-class herb at Epican will make your 'brain fly like an American' without seeing red, white and blue. It's all about the green, as it should be.”

There is an accompanying video.

In 2012, the Jamaican Government took steps to decriminalise aspects of ganja use.

Aside from pursuing his interest as a dancehall deejay, Real Boss has been involved in different aspects of the music industry. He has produced songs for the likes of deejay Fully Bad ( Rise from the Ghetto), and he has written for Suga Roy ( Shanty Town, ft Busy Signal).

Speaking of his name change, Real Boss said: “This change in name matches the maturity of my music and approach, as I continue to formulate my own credible identity within the dancehall space.”

— KJ