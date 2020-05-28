Real Boss hopes to inspire
WITH the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) taking its toll on several countries worldwide, singjay/producer Real Boss hopes to inspire with his latest single Watch Over Me .
“This song was natural. In the time of the coronavirus I said, 'What can we give to the people? Dem nuh want no gun song or anything violent so I decided to give them prayer. It's just natural,” Real Boss told the Jamaica Observer.
So far, Jamaica has recorded nine deaths and 564 cases of people testing positive for COVID-19.
Watch Over Me – co-produced by Waterhouse Records/Shotdem Entertainment/GxM Musix Group – was released on April 16.
Originally from Cassava Piece in St Andrew, Real Boss adopted his moniker a year ago and discarded Kryme Boss.
“The universe nah feel crime, them a feel love. Me meds the name change for about three to four years and it has been a great move,” he said.
He added, “This change in name matches the maturity of my music and approach as I continue to formulate my own credible identity within the dancehall space.”
Late last year he released the song Epican, which pays tribute to the virtues of marijuana.
As a producer Real Boss has worked with artistes including deejay Fully Bad ( Rise from the Ghetto), and he has written for Suga Roy ( Shanty Town featuring Busy Signal).
— KJ
