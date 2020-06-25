Red Rose blooms with Sorry Eyes
It's been 35 years since Anthony Red Rose scored a double with songs that marked the dawn of dancehall music's digital age. Under mi Fat Thing and Tempo not only launched his career, but taught him important lessons about the music business that continue to serve him well.
Unlike some of his contemporaries who shun the genre's evolution, Red Rose takes a page from his mentors, Lloyd “King Jammy's” James and Osbourne “King Tubby's” Ruddock, seasoned engineer/producers, who embraced a new sound in the 1980s.
“I adapt and also I learn from the younger artistes and mix it with my flavour,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
One of Red Rose's latest songs is Sorry Eyes recorded on singer/producer Hopeton Lindo's Feel It rhythm, released in May. As an artiste and producer, the lanky singer said selecting the right rhythm is a dancehall art.
“Honestly speaking, (as a singer) yuh have to select the right rhythm that matches your key that you are comfortable singing with. With production, it depends on the rhythm and which artiste matches the rhythm,” he theorised.
Red Rose and Lindo met as 'interns' at King Tubby's Waterhouse studio in the early 1980s. They learned the ropes at the feet of a master engineer whose belated foray into production yielded Tempo, a massive hit for his St Mary-born protege.
Tempo followed Under mi Fat Thing which was done on the ground-breaking Sleng Teng rhythm, produced by James in 1985.
“King Tubby's is the highlight of me being in the music. He thought me almost everything; I learn a lot from him. May his soul rest in peace,” said Red Rose.
A former Manning Cup goalkeeper with Kingston Technical High School, Red Rose has had a successful dual career. Other hit songs as a singer include Intimate (with Bounty Killer), while he has produced big hits by Terry Linen such as Couldn't be The Girl For Me and Storm is Over.
The title song by Lindo, Love Don't Fail Me from Fiona and Love Won't Let Us Wait by Peter G and Novel-T, are some of the other songs on the Feel It.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy