Red Rose's toast to romance

THERE is no shortage of songs expressing a man's admiration for a woman. The latest is Sweetest Romance by Anthony Red Rose. It features dancehall elite Beenie Man.

“It is not cliché. I think it is something that should always be celebrated, just by doing good music and always focusing on the lyrical content. I do music that will last for more than a lifetime,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Released on July 17, the track is featured on the Malvo Entertainment-produced Karma Riddim. The five-track compilation features other heavyweights including Buju Banton, Anthony Malvo, Wayne Wonder, Pressure Buss Pipe, and Jigsy King.

Red Rose has been in the music industry for over three decades. He is popularly known for classics like Under Mi Fat Thing, Borderline, Tempo, Can't Knock Me and Worries Again.

His more recent works include the 2019 EP No Limit, produced by Lenky Marsden; the Hopeton Lindo-produced Sorry Eyes; and Smile featuring Busy Signal (produced by Kirk Bennett).

With his new music, the artiste is hoping to reach younger audiences as well as inspire current and up-and-coming artistes to create authentic music that can be enjoyed by a wide audience.

“Music like this is really not being made anymore, so it's like a wake-up call to the youngsters to start putting out music like this. Now is their time to make classics,” said Red Rose.