Redemption time

Bob Marley's legendary contribution to reggae is commemorated every year with month-long celebrations in February. As his 75th birthday approaches, organisers promise to make this year even more epic.

Sabrina Webster, head of marketing for Bob Marley Group, Jamaica gave details about the events.

“Well, we always have a whole lot, but this year in particular Ziggy will be here after many, many years. So, we will have the brothers on stage after so long and we will have the grandkids as well, you know — including Yohan and Skip. So, the family will unite on stage for the 75th. It's a major milestone and they thought it fit to definitely be here and celebrate with Jamaica,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

That reunion show takes placed Marley's home-cum-museum on Hope Road, Kingston, on February 6 and is one of the highlights for the 2020 celebrations which are under the theme, 'Redemption 75', inspired by Marley's 1978 acoustic song, Redemption Song.

Marley, who was born February 6, died on May 11 1981 from cancer. He was 36.

“The thinking behind the theme is that we are celebrating the 40th anniversary of Redemption Song and that's later down in October, but I mean the year really starts for us in February so of course we have to put a stamp of that on the celebrations,” Webster told the Observer.

Among the activities are a symposium and a talent development workshop.

“This year, because there will be so much happening on the birthday and it happens so fast, we wanted to separate it a little bit. So, we wanted to give our young talent across Jamaica an opportunity to sit with professionals in the industry. So every Thursday leading up to the birthday, we are going to be having these talent workshops and pulling industry players to talk to them about the different areas of the industry,” Webster explained.

“So, we not limiting it to just music and persons who perform on stage, but we are talking to them about how they push and monetise their music and how you get your music in film and stuff like that. After the workshop we are going to screen some films put together and directed by young Jamaicans,” Webster continued.

The films are assembled by Donisha Prendergast, Marley's granddaughter.