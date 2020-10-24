RedLyte does one for his people

DURING these dark days of social unrest, police brutality and overt racism, reggae singer/rapper RedLyte has delivered a powerful, socially conscious single titled Hold On My People.

“My new single is a reflection of the status of the world that we live in today. Black people are being killed in the streets, and no one is paying the price” RedLyte, whose real name is Al LaRoche, said.

“You can't go to bed at night without wondering if your door will be sprayed with bullets. There are many injustices happening before our very eyes so we have to educate one another on our power,” he added.

Hold On My People was released on the Born Wild Entertainment label on September 25. It is the debut single from his project Back To One which will be released in 2021.

“The song is a reminder that now is not the time to give up. We must stay strong. We must stay together. We must educate ourselves and stand strong. Most of all, we need to spread love and share love,” he said.

The killing of African Americans George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks at the hands of white police officers has ignited an incandescent social movement in every state and around the world, where people of all colours, genders, and ages have taken to the streets to renounce systemic racism.

RedLyte acknowledges how the song taps into these emotions. A snippet of the song was shared on Instagram, receiving rave reviews including acknowledgement from platinum-selling rapper The Game.

“When The Game liked my post that was a major seal of approval. His support will help us achieve our ultimate goal, which is to spread the message and to inspire,” he said.

No stranger to celebrity endorsement, RedLyte has a resume that includes working with such influential artistes as reggae greats Inner Circle, Damian Marley, Stephen Marley, Lutan Fyah, Pitbull, Flo Rida, Beenie Man, and others.

Born in Sangre Grande, the largest town in the Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago, RedLyte has music ingrained in him. Relocating to the United States with his family at age seven and settling in Brooklyn, New York, he developed his love for music by absorbing the dancehall reggae music of the late 80s and 90s. Now a resident of Miami, he incorporates his Caribbean, calypso and reggae roots in his music along with influences from hip hop and R&B. The result is a signature sound all his own.

“My music touches on educating the youth, understanding the power we hold as a race, and spreading love amongst all,” he contends. “My music is filled with emotion and pain,” he said.