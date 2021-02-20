Reggae Month activities for ReadyTV

DAVID Cassanova, co-CEO of ReadyTV, said all events staged as part of Reggae Month will be televised for free on his company's platform.

“Reggae Month is an opportunity to bring a little sunshine to the many Jamaicans who have been reeling from the impact of the pandemic. By allowing them to experience the events for free on their digital TVs using just their antenna, we hope to even temporarily relieve some of the stress,” he said.

February is designated as Reggae Month.

According to Cassanova, a specially created TV channel — Reggae Month TV — has been created and is available 24/7, with scheduled events also displayed on the channel.

“With in-person attendance at many events sure to be affected, television airtime becomes even more important so that the wider population can participate and with digital TV, we are able to reach those persons. Once they are in the coverage area, all you need to do is attach an antenna, scan your TV and sit back and enjoy HD TV for free,” the co-CEO added.

Reggae Month TV is currently available in Kingston & St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon, and parts of south Manchester, St Mary, St Ann, and St Thomas.

Launched in June 2017, ReadyTV is Jamaica's first and only digital TV broadcast operator. In May 2020, it collaborated with the Ministry of Education, Youth & Information (MOEYI) and private sector organisations to launch the eHomeSchool Network, a primary level educational TV channel delivering live and recorded classes covering Grades 1-6.