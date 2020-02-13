Reggae Month tidbit

American jazz great Herbie Mann recorded two albums with Jamaican musicians during the 1970s. The first, Reggae , was done in 1973 in London with saxophonist Tommy McCook, trumpeter Bobby Ellis, pianist Gladdy Anderson, organist Winston Wright, guitarists Hux Brown and Rad Bryan and bassist Jackie Jackson.

Sessions for Reggae II also took place at that time. That album was released in 1976.

— HC