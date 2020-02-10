Reggae Wednesdays well received

It was indeed 'One Big Family' affair as locals and overseas visitors gathered at this year's first Reggae Wednesdays concert held at Emancipation Park in Kingston last Wednesday.

Hosted by Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA), the free concert is a part of Reggae Month activities and has become a staple, treating audiences to live music weekly.

As persons bustled through the park to get home from work or enjoyed their evening jog, they could not resist the urge to stop and take a moment to bask in the reggae music.

While the performances were excellent, it was the comaraderie in the audience that was the toast of the evening.

“Any time Jamaicans come together anywhere and there is live music, you know it's going to be a good time. Just look at everyone's faces, look at the people how they are just taking in all that is going on — it is beautiful, it truly is. I'm standing here [in the park] and I want to tell you I feel so free, I feel so at home. I see the people the people dancing and strangers greeting each other and I can appreciate why they say: Jamaica, no problem,” Eileen McKenzie told the Jamaica Observer as she paused to watch the concert.

Her comment was seconded by Devon Blake, who said he was impressed by the effort.

“I believe this is a great endeavour. It's something different! I love live music and I don't think there is enough of it around the place, so this opportunity, whether you carry someone or yuh come by yuhself to sit and just enjoy some nice music, is great! Just look how everybody just a enjoy themselves,” he said.

The audience gathered were treated to performances from Akwaaba Drummers, Hyah Grade Band and Twin Star and In2nation, Abby Dallas, and Papa Michigan.

Singers Jah Wiz and Feluke raised the excitement level as they showed off their vocal skills and earned the praises of the watchful audience.

2006 Digicel Rising Stars winners One Third also shone brightly as they brought the crowd on a trip down memory lane with their tight harmonies and interactive performance style. The duo, formerly a trio, also took the opportunity to pay homage to Dennis Brown as they delivered his hit songs Here I Come, How Could I Leave and If I Follow My Heart.

Veteran singer George Nooks closed the evening as he belted out lyrics to Rest Your Love On Me, a remake of Enrique Iglesias' Hero, and a set of tracks from Dennis Brown who Nooks says has been an inspiration to him.