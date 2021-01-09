Relevant Boss gives a hand

Relevant Boss believes artistes have a role to play in the eradication of poverty in Jamaica. Staying true to this belief, the singjay recently launched a company called Afristyle Business Complex (ABC).

With this new venture, he plans to help young entrepreneurs develop and market their businesses.

“I plan to use this entity to provide opportunities for young entrepreneurs by teaching them skills that will help to structure and launch their businesses. Afristyle Business Complex (ABC) will also provide marketing solutions for young entrepreneurs and their businesses,” said Relevant Boss.

“By helping these young entrepreneurs I hope that I will be able to help eliminate the poverty that's plaguing the grass roots people in Jamaica. We all have a role to play in improving the lives of our brothers and sisters and I hope that other artistes will launch similar initiatives,” he continued.

Relevant Boss is also keen about philanthropy, last year when the coronavirus pandemic began to impact Jamaica he donated care packages to several inner-city communities in Kingston and communities in Trelawny.

“I don't like to see people struggling, therefore, I'm always willing to lend a helping hand to those who are in need. So when the pandemic began affecting the island I organiSed a team to donate food items and other necessities to folks who needed help. Right now I'm working on another project to provide needy children with tablets this year,” he said.

Despite all his other commitments, Relevant Boss remains focused on his music career.

He's getting ready to release a new single, No Response, featuring Sikka Rymes. The single is self-produced and will be released on his Afristyle Production Music imprint on January 22.