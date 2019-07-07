Remembering a prince

Last Monday four members of the local music fraternity gathered at National Heroes' Park to pay tribute to the “Crown Prince of Reggae”, Dennis Brown, on the 20th anniversary of his passing. Among those gathered was Brown's former confidante, friend, chef and road manager Trevor “Leggo Beast” Douglas.

After laying a wreath at the grave site, Douglas saluted his fallen friend and took a moment to reminisce on the life of an artiste whose vocals are seen by many as the essence of reggae music.

“This is my real bredren,” he told the Jamaica Observer as he pointed to the grave located in a section of the park designated to Jamaican icons. Brown his buried next to folklorist Louise Bennett more popularly known as Miss Lou, comedian and actor Ranny Williams (Maas Ran), Olympian Herb McKinley and in close proximity to former prime ministers Michael Manley and Edward Seaga.

“He was a nice, nice, nice bredren. We a move together from we a yute a Chancery Lane. Is a man always give me respect and call me him bigger bredda. I remember the first time we went on tour in England. I was working with Big Youth then. Dennis was also on the tour. That was September 1977. I had to take up the responsibility of being his tour manager and chef for everybody because his tour manager wasn't doing what was required. So I had to just do everything, but it was a joy. It wasn't about any money business but for me it was all about helping the man who a carry the flag to ensure that we take the music to the world in the best possible way. So anything I could do, I just saw it as a responsibility,” said Douglas.

That moment would seal a friendship and business relationship between the two. Douglas subsequently accompanied Brown on numerous tours of North and South America, Europe and the wider Caribbean.

It all came to a halt on July 1, 1999. Brown died at the University Hospital of the West Indies after he had been diagnosed with pneumonia.

Upon his death, the reggae community petitioned government to have Brown buried in the National Heroes' Park given his contribution to the development of the music and his rich legacy. Douglas was one of those at the forefront of the bid to have his artiste so recognised.

“When him dead mi a tell yuh mi feel it... feel it all now,” Douglas shared, shaking his head and looking into the distance.

“When we were petitioning to have D Brown buried here we get a whole heap of fight. Tommy Cowan was with us, Collin Leslie, Freddie McGregor and a lot of people. Mr Patterson was prime minister. He and Mr Seaga worked with us. We came into the park and cut out a spot, but the town clerk said where we had chosen couldn't work so we were shown where Maas Ran was and we marked out the spot there. I remember coming back a few days later and the grave neva dig out. Me and Freddie drive and find a guy on Molynes Road who owned a construction place and once we told him that it was D Brown grave he just sent his backhoe and never charged us a cent. It's a great joy to see him resting here, because him deserve it,” he said.

Douglas was somewhat hesitant when asked to name his favourite Dennis Brown track, noting they were all his favourites. but after a pause he shared:

“ Bless Me Jah. Listen it and you will hear why I love it. It says, he who is without blame throw the first stone... That's my prayer from D Brown.”