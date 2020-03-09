Remembering Black Angel

The life of musician, producer and songwriter Black Angel may have been cut short, but his legacy is set to live on through a foundation named in his honour.

Black Angel, whose given name is Joseph Buchanan, died on February 14, 2012 from an aneurysm at age 26. He worked with a new generation of artistes including Future Fambo and Kritical.

So far the foundation has helped three creative arts students with tuition. Although he did not attend Edna Manley College, his family will offer the yearly scholarships to deserving full-time students pursuing music and art.

“We work with Edna Manley [College of the Visual and Performing Arts] to put out a notice to students about the scholarships. What entrants had to do was to write a 1000-word essay about their passion and music, then we had a panel that reviewed the essays to select the winners. We were looking for talented students but also, students who were in need of assistance,” co-founder of the Black Angel Foundation, Andrea Davis, told the Jamaica Observer.

On February 14, a handover ceremony was held on the lawns of Bridget Sandals in Kingston. The event saw third-year music student Victoria Taffe receiving $350,000 while Chantel Lamont and Brenesa Allen; who are both fourth-year music students, receiving $150,000 each.

Davis, who has been a family friend of the deceased for years, added that start-up funds were contributed by his relatives.

“Initial funds were established through the family and then other fund-raising activities were held. Those activities will continue throughout the year so that we can make annual contributions,” she said.