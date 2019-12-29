Remembering Dexter at Christmas

Despite the beautiful voices, great music, and feelings of joy traditionally associated with the annual Christmas concert staged by the University Singers, a subtle, hint of sadness hung over the chapel at The University of the West Indies, Mona, on December 18.

This year, which marked 23 years of association with the Bank of Jamaica, was the first time the concert was being held without renowned composer, arranger and former director of the University Singers, Noel Dexter, who died in August.

Choir conductor Franklin Halliburton paused during the event to remember Dexter, noting that even upon his retirement, he would make it his duty to be at the performances, including the annual Christmas presentation.

“It's a little strange not having him with us. I know he would be sitting over there or right there, or even sometimes right with the musicians; but we honour him with everything that we do. His music lives on in in us and everyday that we go into a rehearsal or give a performance, we do so in honour of Noel George Dexter. I'm overjoyed that I got the opportunity to sit at his feet and learn from him... I got a chance to learn from the best,” Halliburton told the audience which crammed into the old cut-stone chapel and spilled into the tent provided on the lawn.

As has become the norm, the concert featured the range and breadth of music the choir is known for. As a result the evening's offerings ranged from classic to contemporary carols and songs for the season.

If you have seen the programme in the past then you have become accustomed to the candlelight march set to Once In Royal David's City, soprano Althea McKenzie with O Holy Night, the textures of Come Ye Lofty, and the exciting medley at the climax of the event S ing Di Chorus, We Wish you A Merry Christmas and Auld Lang Syne. These were all brilliantly performed by the singers.

Halliburton and his team added new pieces to the programme to give the regulars something to appreciate.

Star of Bethlehem was one of the standouts. Performed by the male chorus of the choir, this work truly showcased the textures and tones of the male voice. Add the choreography and the timing of Nyabingi drums, and what resulted was a full-scale production that was worth every minute.

Not a new piece by any stretch, An' She Rock the Baby featuring soprano Carolyn Reid-Cameron was another great performance. The code-switching between the Standard English and the local patois was an interesting take. Her sustained note at the end only served to make the piece that more enjoyable.

Theatrical devices have always been used by this choir — be it costumes, dancers or props — but this year the University Singers took it further.

During the performance of Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow.... it snowed inside the chapel. Tiny white flakes dusted the choir from the upper floor. The audience was jolted back from make believe with the exciting medley comprising Christmas Jamaican Style, Christmas Breeze a Blow and Home T Four's Mek Di Christmas.

This event has remained a staple on the local calendar for the past 23 years. The standard of excellence displayed over time ensures that it will remain so for years to come.