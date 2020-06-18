Renee gets expressive

Dancer-cum-singjay Renee 6:30 is quite upbeat about her latest single, Free and Single. Released last month, Free and Single is produced by NS Music Enterprise.

“The song is coming from a personal experience and I decided to express my feelings in song. I'm just expressing my inner thoughts,” Renee 6:30 told the Jamaica Observer.

This is her second release since the start of the year. In March, she released Sometimes Love Dies which features Vybz Kartel.

Renee 6:30 (real name: Renee McLean) got her break as a dancer in 2012.

Two years later, she gained popularity as the creator of the Puppy Tail dance move. The dance was the inspiration behind Demarco's song of the same name which featured on several charts.

“I started going to a lot of parties. After which, I created the Puppy Tail dance and it became a hit. Demarco contacted me to be a part of his music video. It is at the parties that I met Sher and we start touch out together,” she said.

The Mona High School past student can be seen in videos including Aidonia's Boring Gal, Kalado's Personally, Konshens's Walk and Wine and Jiggle.

Renee 6:30, who hails from the community of Portmore in St Catherine, made her musical debut in December 2019 with My Body.

She is not the first dancer to have ventured into musical waters. Last year, dancer Danii Boo released her debut single Nestle, which was produced by BadCoMpany. Ding Dong and OvaMarz are also making ripples in the musical space.

“Music is my passion from ever since I was a child, so I decided that it was time to pursue my dreams,” she explained.

Her other releases include My Body and Fornication.

“Very soon I will be one of Jamaica's biggest artistes,” said the singjay.