Renegad continues journey

Singjay Renegad is stepping up promotion of Journey with the release of an accompanying music video this weekend.

“Well, the video will be officially released this Saturday. The song itself is getting very good rotation, both locally and internationally. The video release will definitely give it a bigger boost. People have been anticipating this video, and the aim is to make it resonate, become a song everyone loves because it has a powerful and motivating message,” said Renegad, whose given name is Junior McCalla.

Journey was released on all digital download platforms by Bossie Music label in April 2020.

Renegad grew up in Newlands area in Portmore, St Catherine and attended Greater Portmore High School. The singjay was given his moniker by producer Claude “Bigstone” Sinclair who loved his revolutionary but positive lyrics.

Renegad said he found music as an outlet after the gruesome death of his six-year-old sister, Shanika Anderson, in 2005. She was found sexually assaulted and dead in an open lot behind Manley Meadows in east Kingston. No one was ever held for her death.

He released his first official song, No Borderline, in December 2006. He continued to record music and hone his talents, concentrating his energies on incorporating his philosophy of positivity in his music.

“I do music to help inspire and change lives. Even though I also do music to earn a living, I won't sing lewd or violent lyrics for a hype to buss, I want my words to be meaningful and contribute in a positive way to society,” Renegad said.