Retro move?

ORGANISERS of vintage music party, Retro Flexx, are accusing the Government of killing the entertainment industry with the current Noise Abatement Act which sees events being mandated to end at midnight on weekdays and 2:00 am on weekends.

Retro Flexx, held last Saturday at Mas Camp in St Andrew, was forced to 'close shop' at 2:00 am after the police ordered the music turned off, in keeping the the Act's stipulations.

An incensed Mazielyn Dennis-McIntosh, Retro Flexx's co-promoter, shared her concerns with the Jamaica Observer, noting entertainment/event promotions is a business and the shutdown has left her team with expenses they are unable to take care of.

“A party like Retro Flexx cost us millions of dollars to put on and, at the end of the day, you don't even make back your money. What the Government needs to understand is that these parties put so many people's pots on fire, when you sit down and pencil out the number of people that events like ours help. They need to treat this entertainment with respect. They need to visit these entertainment events and make some good decisions, because what they are doing now is killing it,” she told the Observer.

“What this is doing is frustrating us! This is three generations of promoters. It started with my father, then me and now my son. We understand what other promoters go through, but now when it hits home it is really sad,” Dennis-McIntosh continued.

Several high-profile dances were affected this year by the Noise Abatement Act. Arguing those times cut into their business, promoters launched the 'No Music, No Vote' initiative during the summer and went public with their dissatisfaction.

Consultations with key stakeholders from the Ministries of Entertainment, Local Government, National Security and party promoters have been ongoing with no definitive resolutions.

In September, while attending the weekly Boasy Tuesdays dance in Kingston, Security Minister Horace Chang promised the Government would make concessions. He has not made any further statement on the issue.

Dennis-McIntosh suggests that promoters be given certain pointers to abide by with an amended Act. She lists turning the music down at 2:00 am, reducing the bass levels, as well as asking the DJ to stop speaking.

“Give them these pointers and if they don't abide by it, then cut it off; but for them to just cut it off, it is really not fair. I think about other people and how the noise will affect them. For us to have a healthy society people need their rest. There are also people who have contributed to this country and have reached a certain age, they need their rest too, but set some standard, put something in place for the entertainment industry,” she said.

The Act was last amended in 1997 at which time the midnight and 2:00 am cut-off times were implemented.