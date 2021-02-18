Reuben Shaw keeps the heritage going

IT took him a while but Reuben Shaw finally got his feet wet as a solo artiste in January with the release of Aliens , his first song. Since then, the rapper/singer has followed up with two more singles.

Winning and Bandz were released this month and showcase Shaw's diverse influences. Aliens is straight hip hop while Winning is a hardcore track on which he raps in patois.

Bandz has a totally different feel.

“It's a love song letter to that special lady on Valentine's Day 2021 and beyond. It is the perfect song if you're trying to get the mood right; basically, it's the expression of a man wanting to do everything for his woman...he wants to give her money, put a ring on it and more. My R&B will be sexy, reminiscent of the '80s and '90s music our parents loved so much,” Shaw told the Jamaica Observer.

The Brooklyn-born artiste's parents are Jamaican. His father is from Kingston and his mother, daughter of Morgan Heritage patriarch Denroy Morgan, was raised in Spanish Town.

Shaw was not born when his grandfather hit pop charts in 1981 with the horn-hooked I'll do Anything For You. However, he grew up in New York being aware of his exploits as well as that of Morgan Heritage.

“I grew up with the Heritage. I am the eldest grandchild of Denroy Morgan, so as a youth all I saw was my aunts and uncles rehearsing and practising, studying the game! They could do anything musically at such a young age,” he gushed. “I remember watching them on pay-per-view Reggae Sunsplash '92. It was major, we videotaped it and me and my brother would perform the concert in my parents basement. My family is the foundation to my music and a great influence behind what I do. I am proud of them.”

Prior to his solo recordings, Shaw did a handful of songs with relatives, including Mi Vibes with Laza Morgan and MJ Morgan. Much of his creative time has been spent pursuing an acting career; he has had roles in Barber Shop 3, ATL Homicide and Fatal Attraction.

Shaw got into acting through Daddy-O, a rapper who helped him find work in production on The Mo'Nique Show and ESPN features. He moved up the chain by directing plays in Atlanta and gradually developed his acting skills.

He refuses to state a preference for acting or music, saying he is committed to recording songs that “makes you feel good and empowered”.

As for acting, Shaw wouldn't mind if the projects are musical.

“I'm trying to be in Shottas 2 or play Bob Marley when his biopic is released. Or get me in the new Power or just give me my own show... something. I'll write the script, just get me the budget!”