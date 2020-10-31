RHT Ent to open Scriptures Of Portland

PORTLAND-BASED recording label RHT Entertainment is preparing to release a 13-track project called Scriptures Of Portland. Slated for release later this month, the set will feature 13 up-and-coming artistes from the parish.

Two lead singles, Move Not by Samoke and Crazy World from Press Fyah Visuals, were released on October 16 and October 23, respectively.

“I named the album Scriptures Of Portland to address social issues, encourage positivity and overall awareness about what we are doing to uplift youths in Portland,” said producer Dane “5i” Blake.

“All these topics are highlighted with powerful literature and also speak of what is happening at this location of the island (Portland), hence the name Scriptures of Portland,” he continued.

Blake shared the reason he opted to work with only Portland artistes.

“The reason I worked with only Portland artistes versus established acts was to build something from the ground up, or set the foundation for what is to come for Portland,” he said. “Working with these upcoming artistes was straight chemistry and I have been doing it for years now.”

For up-and-coming act Samoke, the decision to use his single as one of the lead songs from the project represents an opportunity to showcase his talent.

“My life is like a glow stick,” he said. “I had to be broken to shine to my full potential. “Move Not is a tree planted in the mountains, growing with adequate water and it is a chance to spread my positive message to the world,” Samoke said.

Established in 2004, RHT Ent is a music house with a global vision. Headed by Dane “5i” Blake, the label is based in Portland and is known for its annual event, Shubb Out and Floss, staged on December 25.

RHT ENT released their first project in 2006 called 3 Star rhythm which featured dancehall elites Vybz Kartel, Beenie Man, Elephant Man, Munga Honorable, Wayne Marshall, and Turbulance.