Richie Innocent bashes crime

Dub poet Richie Innocent is currently enjoying a buzz with his latest single Crime Get So Bad .

Released on October 24, the single is produced by Jerome “Jerrydawg” Felix on the Jherdon label.

“This is my first release for the year and I am very pleased with the response it's getting. Several DJs have been playing it in Jamaica and other parts of the world, including the [United] States, Africa, the UK and Canada,” said Richie Innocent.

“This is a good look for my career. I'm thankful to all the DJs for their support. I also have to big up Jerome Felix, he was the engineer who worked on my breakout single Drugs For Gun which was released on the Flava Squad label in 2009 and now he's the producer of this single which is doing so well,” he continued.

The dub poet is currently working on several new projects.

“I'm doing a lot of work in the studio, most of the recordings I'm doing now are for my album. I'm also recording material that will be released as singles. The album should be completed and ready for release early next year,” he said.

Richie Innocent (given name Richard Robinson) is known for his dub poetry, including Never See The Trouble Ahead ft Toots Hibbert and Wise Wurdz, Where Are The Warriors ft Wise Wurdz, That Monster, I Am Special, and Hills Mi Deh .