Richie Innocent grateful for IRAWMA nod

Dub poet Richie Innocent is elated at his recent nomination in the International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA). The announcement was made at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Tuesday.

This is the third consecutive year that he has been nominated for the Mutabaruka Award for Best Poet/Spoken Word Entertainer. He has never won the category, but is grateful for the nod.

“I am thankful to the organisers of the IRAWMA for nominating me once again for the Mutabarauka Award. This is my third consecutive nomination which shows that I am making a significant impact in the world of poetry,” said Richie Innocent.

The other nominees up for the Mutabaruka Award for Best Poet/Spoken Word Entertainer are Yasus Afari, Malachi Smith, Ras Takura, and Tehut 9.

The 38th IRAWMA is slated to be held on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the AC Hotel by Marriott in Kingston.

Richie Innocent is scheduled to make a presentation at this year's staging of the Bridgewater International Poetry Festival scheduled for the Bridgewater College in Virginia, USA, from May 13–17, 2020.

“I'm looking forward to going back to Virginia in May to participate in the Bridgewater Poetry Festival. Last year when I was a contestant at the festival, my poem titled Community was chosen as the Poem of the Festival. This year I will be there as a presenter,” he said.