Richie Law heeds a higher calling

AFTER earning a certificate in automotive refinishing from HEART Trust/NTA in 1994 Richard Lawrence contemplated a career in mechanics, but a love for music saw him heading in a different direction.

Known as Richie Law, he has been churning out songs since 2007 when he decided to pursue music full-time. He continues the quest for a hit song with King Call for Montego Records, and the self-produced Many Language.

“Di greatest thing about making music is hearing yuh thoughts on record. Is a great feeling an' is one of the things that keep mi in the business,” he said.

The dreadlocked singjay admits that getting a break as an artiste is tough, but says “love of the music industry” and writing songs keeps him in the game.

On his latest songs Richie Law returns to social topics, a contrast to the raunchy Cane And Peanut which was released last year. On King Call and Many Language, he laments the spate of global hostilities while calling on 'ones' to love thy neighbour.

Richie Law was born and raised in Rose Town. He began singing in talent contests while attending nearby Tivoli Gardens High School and tinkered with the idea of a career in entertainment during auto studies at HEART.

Influenced by Bob Marley, Dennis Brown, Beres Hammond and Freddie McGregor, his songs to date have been a blend of roots-reggae and lovers' rock.

Over the years Richie Law has recorded songs for producers Phil Mathias ( Can't Live Without You) and Maurice Tucker ( Mama Mama).