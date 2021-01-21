Richie Stephens mourns Yvonne Sterling's passing

RICHIE Stephens, who recently assisted in bringing veteran singer Yvonne Sterling from obscurity, says he is sadden by her sudden passing.

“It's a terrible feeling to know that she has passed because she was just getting a chance to rise again and really claim what was due to her. For some reason, it never really worked out and we're sadden by it,” Stephens told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“Little Lenny and myself came together and do everything we did. We had great musical plans but it never work out and feel really, really hurt by it,” he continued.

Sterling, 64, died in the Kingston Public Hospital on Monday where she was being treated for a “massive stroke”.

“I saw her last week Saturday, I went to look for her [in hospital]... She was struggling,” Stephens added.

In November, both Stephens and Little Lennie rediscovered Stephens, who was living in poverty in the flood-proned community of New Haven. Last year, her home was destroyed by rains associated with Hurricane Eta. They, with the assistance of Brazilian fans, led by disc jockey DJ Waldiney, made a donation which assisted her in getting back on her feet.

In December, Sterling recorded Thank You Lord, which featured Little Lenny and Stephens. It was produced on the latter's Pot of Gold label.

Sterling was popularly known for 1970s songs, including If You Love Me and Oh Jah.