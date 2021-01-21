Richie Stephens mourns Yvonne Sterling's passing
BY BRIAN BONITTO
Associate Editor — Auto &
Entertainment
bonittob@jamaicaobserver.com
RICHIE Stephens, who recently assisted in bringing veteran singer Yvonne Sterling from obscurity, says he is sadden by her sudden passing.
“It's a terrible feeling to know that she has passed because she was just getting a chance to rise again and really claim what was due to her. For some reason, it never really worked out and we're sadden by it,” Stephens told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.
“Little Lenny and myself came together and do everything we did. We had great musical plans but it never work out and feel really, really hurt by it,” he continued.
Sterling, 64, died in the Kingston Public Hospital on Monday where she was being treated for a “massive stroke”.
“I saw her last week Saturday, I went to look for her [in hospital]... She was struggling,” Stephens added.
In November, both Stephens and Little Lennie rediscovered Stephens, who was living in poverty in the flood-proned community of New Haven. Last year, her home was destroyed by rains associated with Hurricane Eta. They, with the assistance of Brazilian fans, led by disc jockey DJ Waldiney, made a donation which assisted her in getting back on her feet.
In December, Sterling recorded Thank You Lord, which featured Little Lenny and Stephens. It was produced on the latter's Pot of Gold label.
Sterling was popularly known for 1970s songs, including If You Love Me and Oh Jah.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy