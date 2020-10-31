Ricky Carty pin hopes to Checkmate

Ricky Carty is optimistic about the release of his 10-song EP, Checkmate , slated for released on the Splice Media Entertainment label in December.

“This will be my first major project, and I am pleased that I was finally able to pull it together. I am the executive producer for the EP, it is better to be independent so that I have control over my career, my music, my merchandising and my streaming, so this is a full independently released project,” Ricky Carty said.

Some of the singles include the previously released Top Dog, Money Talks, Sauce and Double Up.

Double Up was released on October 10 to drive sales of the project.

“The feedback has been great so far and I am gearing up to do a Double Up challenge where participants can post two pics of themselves, one plain and the other dressed up and play the song in the background and then post to my page,” he said.

Raised in Duhaney Park, St Andrew, he attended Ardenne High School where he participated in several activities. At 12 years old Carty demonstrated his interest in music by establishing a group with his cousins known as 'Triple C' , but the group broke up when he migrated to the US to live with his father.

After four months in college, where he majored in business, Ricky Carty dropped out and returned to Jamaica at age 20 to jump-start his musical career.

He is known for other songs such as No Glove, No Love featuring Teesha Rain, and Happy Place.