Ricky Carty pin hopes to Checkmate
Ricky Carty is optimistic about the release of his 10-song EP, Checkmate , slated for released on the Splice Media Entertainment label in December.
“This will be my first major project, and I am pleased that I was finally able to pull it together. I am the executive producer for the EP, it is better to be independent so that I have control over my career, my music, my merchandising and my streaming, so this is a full independently released project,” Ricky Carty said.
Some of the singles include the previously released Top Dog, Money Talks, Sauce and Double Up.
Double Up was released on October 10 to drive sales of the project.
“The feedback has been great so far and I am gearing up to do a Double Up challenge where participants can post two pics of themselves, one plain and the other dressed up and play the song in the background and then post to my page,” he said.
Raised in Duhaney Park, St Andrew, he attended Ardenne High School where he participated in several activities. At 12 years old Carty demonstrated his interest in music by establishing a group with his cousins known as 'Triple C' , but the group broke up when he migrated to the US to live with his father.
After four months in college, where he majored in business, Ricky Carty dropped out and returned to Jamaica at age 20 to jump-start his musical career.
He is known for other songs such as No Glove, No Love featuring Teesha Rain, and Happy Place.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy