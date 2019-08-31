Ricky Di Lova gets into the rhythm
Wherever his Turbulence International sound system plays, Alvin “Ricky Di Lova” Ricketts ensures the playlist caters to couples who love to dance. That comprises lovers rock reggae, classic rhythm and blues and bump-and-grind soca.
He had a similar objective when he returned to music production this year with Should Have Known Better, a rhythm project that was released in April.
“Wi nuh si people a dance like one time when dem go dance, is like di man dem 'fraid fi dance wid di woman dem,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
Ricky Di Lova is one of six artistes on the Should Have Known Better rhythm; his song is My Girl Dat. The others are Rub A Dub Style and When You Smile by veteran singers Milton Blake and Michael Fabulous, respectively; It's A Shame by Khausion; and Mr Drought, a collaboration between Sativa D Black 1 and Saddam Aerodynamic.
“Is a nice one drop beat, a old Studio One rhythm wey wi jus' lick over. From people hear it, dem jus' waan go pon di dancefloor, jus' like when wi used to go dance,” said Ricky Di Lova.
A South Florida resident for 20 years, Ricky Di Lova grew up in Majesty Gardens, a community known to many Jamaicans as “Back To”. His older brother is Trinity, arguably the top deejay of the 1970s.
He followed Trinity's path into entertainment, recording Sharon (his first song) in 1993 for producer Carl Hayles. Four years later, he went into production, co-producing a rhythm called Mongrel Dog which was driven by songs from Lukie D, Cobra, Elephant Man and Harry Toddler, and Pancho.
— Howard Campbell
