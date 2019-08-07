Rihanna heightens excitement

Christ Church, Barbados: Approximately 10,000 costumed revellers in 23 bands braved intermittent showers and chipped through the streets of St Michael on the outskirts of the capital Bridgetown for Monday's Grand Kadooment Day, the climax to Crop Over 2019.

The faded feathers and dripping beads and baubles didn't stop the masses from having the time of their lives. As for many, the rains provided a much-needed respite from the searing morning sun.

Baje, Aura, Outraje Gwenyth Squires, Betty West, Kontact, Xhosa, and Zulu International were among the major bands making their way from the country's National Botanical Gardens into the National Stadium, then onto the streets and culminating on the Mighty Gryner Highway formerly known as Spring Garden.

As the parade snaked through the streets, the soundtrack of Crop Over blasted through the air creating an infectious party vibe.

Excitement reached fever pitch when international pop star and Barbadian national Rihanna went by on a truck as part of the band Zulu International.

And just like she did the night before, when she stepped into Zirque, the party promoted by her brother Rory, she upped the entertainment factor just with her presence and set of a frenzy as everyone tried to get a photo of the pop princess.

Dressed in pink and nestled among a flurry of pink ostrich feathers, she graciously acknowledged the cheers of her people and pushed for a moment to converse with the country's prime minister, Mia Mottley, who watched the parade from the sidelines.

The eight-hour street fete and parade got the thumbs up from thousands who lined the route to watch the revellers. Among those on the sidelines were two Jamaicans, Leon Grant and Ricardo Benjamin, who have made Barbados their home for well over a decade.

“Crop Over is a wonderful thing. I enjoy it every year. Just look around, everybody just jumping to great music, di vibes really good. Barbados is great. So good. I really enjoy living here; I have no complaints,” said Grant, who hails from Linstead in St Catherine.

“It's all good,” shouted Benjamin, who is from Westmoreland.

— Richard Johnson