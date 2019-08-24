Rihanna ready?

International pop princess Rihanna has sent fans further into anticipation mode for the release of her new album.

The Barbadian singer has been teasing her supporters for the past few months and has not been giving anything definitive on the project, which is said to be a reggae/ dancehall inspired set.

This week anticipation peaked again, as the artiste whose catalogue includes tracks such as Pon De Replay, Work, Man Down, We Found Love and Diamonds, registered a new song called Private Loving with her music publisher BMI. The song was reportedly written by Rihanna and Jamaican dancehall artiste Demarco.

While fans are desperate for Rihanna to drop her ninth album, the star recently said she's still working on recording the new material, so she doesn't have a release date in mind yet.

“I wish I knew. I have blocked off a solid period of time for the studio next month,” she is reported as saying.

“It really does suck that it can't just come out, because I'm working on a really fun one right now. I'm really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it's complete. It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out. I've gotten to the point where I'm like, ”Even if I don't have the time to shoot videos, I'm going to put an album out,” the 31-year-old said further.

Rihanna also admitted her business empire is partly to blame for the lengthy time between records now, as she is dividing her energy between her music career and her fashion and beauty lines.