His goal is to have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Actor Micheal Ward could be well on his way to achieving that after being nominated for the 2020 EE Rising Star Award, in the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards (BAFTA).

The ceremony takes place on February 2 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

“Being nominated for a BAFTA Award signifies to me that the industry recognises my talent as somewhat outstanding. I am appreciative of that, like for real. A big shout out to the BAFTA and EE for nominating me for this prestigious award,” Ward said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer on Tuesday.

Born in Spanish Town, Ward moved to Romford, Essex in East London at age four. He is best known for playing the role of Jamie in season three of the Netflix series Top Boy. The series is executive produced by Canadian rapper Drake.

Initially, Ward aspired to become a model and won a modelling competition to be the face of JD Sports at age 17. After his involvement in Shakespeare's Macbeth in school, the acting bug bit him.

His first professional acting role came in the Netflix series, The A-List, in which he played the character Brendan.

Landing the Top Boy role was a personal shot in the arm for Ward, who watched the series' first two seasons. Since then, he has starred in Blue Story, a movie about two childhood friends who turn against each other when they join rival street gangs; and Sunday Brunch, another British series.

It has not been difficult morphing into Jamie.

“It wasn't that challenging because I connected with Jamie emotionally. So I felt that it wasn't really challenging to dip in and out of the emotional journey he goes through. But there were times when I found it really difficult to connect with the anger in Jamie because it's rare that I'm in that state of mind,” he said.

Ward says he is working on several projects, which will be released this year. He wants to leave a lasting impression on film.

“I want to create an impact in my acting career. My dream role was to be in Top Boy, but now I don't really have a dream role, but I dream to continue to play roles as long as I want.”