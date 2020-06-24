Rising Stars to look back

THE COVID-19 pandemic has claimed yet another major entertainment event.

Digicel Rising Stars, the televised talent show which has been aired on Television Jamaica for the past 16 years, will not be staged this year due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. This was confirmed by series producer Sharon Schroeter during an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

She disclosed that in its stead, the Rising Stars team has decided to produce a 16-part docu-series looking back at each season of the competition which has unearthed talent including Romain Virgo, Christopher Martin, Shuga and One Third.

“In this current time we just had to play it safe. If we had gone ahead with the format that many have come to know and love over the past 16 years we would have had to implement social distancing guidelines, and that would have seriously impacted the look, feel, vibe and energy of the show. So the decision was taken to put that on hold for this year,” said Schroeter.

“So, starting this Sunday, we are presenting a docu-series looking back at each year of Digicel Rising Stars. What we are actually doing is talking to the stars…the ones who won the competition as well as those who had an impact. So, for example, in our first year, 2004, Cavan won but we are also talking to Changa Changa. For 2005 we are taking viewers back to what happened at Emancipation Park as well as interviews with Chris [Martin] and Noddy [Virtue]. So we are just going down memory lane with our viewers in order to keep the programme fresh in their minds,” she continued.

Schroeter also noted that this docu-series will also share some of the great behind-the-scenes stories that were never aired or were not even known to the team at Digicel Rising Stars until now.

“In talking to the stars we are getting some great stories about things that happened during the period. For example, Laden shared that during his year he and Brushy One String became good friends, and [he] shared how much all the contestants became close while staying at the hotel. We also look at what happened when we took the contestants to Curacao during Romain Virgo's year. The public will get a chance to really see that there was camaraderie and friendship among the finalists each year and there was never any infighting.”

Schroeter reassured fans of the show that, all things being equal, the competition will return to television screens next year.

Last year's winner was Sherlon Russell.