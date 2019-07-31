Rita, Sizzla toast of gala

SIZZLA Kalonji and Rita Marley will be this year's honorees at the Independence Gala slated for the National Stadium in Kingston on Tuesday, August 6.

Andrew Clunis, director of marketing and public relations at the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission, shared how the selections were made.

“There's a gala committee that looks at these things. In the case of Rita Marley, she has been there with Bob Marley who we love and celebrate. She, in her own right has made her own contribution as a female in the reggae industry. She has been a woman of the music industry for a long time... She has done her part and we feel it is necessary for us to honour her in this way,” Clunis told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“In the case of Sizzla, he was at the forefront of bringing the culture to dancehall music, bringing some consciousness to the industry and creating another generation of artistes to carry this on. We believe it's time to honour him in that regard as well,” he continued.

Rita Marley (nee Anderson) began her music career in the 1960s as a member of the Soulettes. In 1973, she became part of the I-Three, along with Judy Mowatt, and Marcia Griffiths. Together they provided back-up vocals for Bob Marley. He died in May 1981 of cancer.

As a solo artiste, Rita Marley had several albums, including Who Feels It Knows It (1980), Harambe (1982), and We Must Carry On (1991). In 1996, she was awarded the Order of Distinction by the Jamaican government for her contribution to music. Her Rita Marley Foundation seeks to aid in poverty alleviation and hunger in developing countries.

In recent years, the Marley matriarch has suffered a series of strokes that has impeded her speech and movement. In March, she, Griffiths and Mowatt, were presented with the Icon Award by the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association.

Sizzla emerged on the reggae-dancehall scene in the late 1990s with his album Black Woman and Child. He followed up with a string of hits including Thank you Mama, Dry Cry (Just One of Those Day), Solid as a Rock and Give Me a Try.

Outside of the music industry, Sizzla has also played his part in community development. He established the Sizzla Youth Foundation to assist August Town youth in overcoming struggles and providing a haven from violence.

A whopping $85 million has been allocated for this year's Independence Gala, up from $77 million last year.

“This year marks the beginning of the celebration of decade for people of African descent as designated by the United Nations. So this year we will have a more Afro-centric presentation. A lot of work has gone into improving the choreography and the narration to tell a more cohesive story. We also plan to put on the biggest firework show Kingston has ever seen,” Clunis added.

The show will feature performances from Marion Hall, Koffee and Sister Patt.

Last year, Richie Stephens, Stranger Cole and Damian “Junior Gong” Marley were the recipients of the Gala award.