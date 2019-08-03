Riviera Champagne Pool Soiree makes a splash

On Wednesday night, all roads led to Ultra Beach in Portmore, St Catherine, for Riviera Champagne Pool Soiree. This was the second staging of Riviera since the start of the year.

The event attracted good support from patrons who came out to witness performances from the likes of Kemar Highcon, Jahvillani and Gage.

“We wanted to change the face of the entertainment landscape in Portmore and create a premium event, and that's how Riviera came about,” explained Jason “Doggist” Gordon, who along with Kenniesha Burrell are promoters of the series.

Overall, this was the third staging of Riviera. The first was held last December, and the second was held in April. Wednesday's staging featured a large pool on the beach.

“The vibe and turnout was great even though it was held on a Wednesday. But being that the following day was a public holiday, it made the turnout even bigger,” Gordon added.

Echo One sound system, DJs Mash Caan, Nicco, Boom Boom and Harry Hype, Calico and Bruck Bad, and Triplexxx, provided a blazing musical inferno that kept patrons dancing throughout the night.

Bada Bling from Di Unit hosted the event.

“The highlight of the party was the pool that was created in the sand on the beach and also the girls dressed as mermaids who entertained the patrons,” said Gordon.