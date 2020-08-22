Robert Sutherland offers advice

Reggae singer Robert Sutherland is pleased that his single, Never Give Up, is proving a source of inspiration to people in Jamaica and around the world.

“This song, Never Give Up, could not have been released at a more appropriate time. The song speaks to all people, particularly those of humble means, telling us all to stay the course despite all the hardships of life. It's getting a great feedback, airplay,” he said.

Never Give Up was released on Nijeri Records in February 2020. The song was produced by the Sutherland's long-time friend Roger Grant and co-written by Patrick Dunn and the singer.

“The video for the single has already been released online. Because of the economic hardship and emotional struggles people are undergoing at this time, it is very relevant and is a must see because it truly captures the message everyone needs to hear —keep striving,” said Sutherland.

In the meantime, Sutherland is amping up promotion of Never Give Up in international markets, especially in Africa and South America.

“The song is getting some good airtime in certain African countries... the summer is shaping up nicely,” said the singer.

Sutherland attended Denham Town Primary before completing his secondary education at Tivoli Gardens High School in Kingston. He migrated to the United States in 1999.

In 2012, he released his debut album Courage on the Nijeri Record label, a label which he founded.

On the strength of the album he was invited to perform in December at Hootananny, known for catering to roots-reggae artistes, in Brixton, London. He has continued to tour, release music and grow his fan base.