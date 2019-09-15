Rochelle makes the cut

Another contestant in this year's Miss Jamaica World beauty pageant has made it into the top 10 of the finals set for this Saturday.

Rochelle McKinley, Miss Interlinc Communications is the Sandals Beach Beauty Fast Track winner. McKinley won the event to propel herself into the ﬁnal ten and a step closer to the title of Miss Jamaica World. Hosted by Sandals Resorts International at their Ocho Rios property, the Beach Beauty Fast Track event featured swimwear by Mushroom. April Marshall, Miss Liguanea Plaza took second place, with Miss CoverGirl Toni-Ann Singh rounding out the top three.

Speaking with the Jamaica Observer McKinley, who is entering the competition for the second time noted that this win definitely gives her that moment to reveal herself to the Jamaican public having been given the top 10 berth.

“I honestly didn't know I was going to win. However, I am so thankful, grateful and humbled by gaining this sectional award. It definitely adds to my confidence because now I'm the third person who won a sectional award and I feel like that automatically gives me a moment to reveal myself to the public . I am truly grateful for that as I feel like I've been behind the scenes a little bit, and now it's time for me to slowly come out and present myself. This time around I believe I have a more purposeful Beauty with a Purpose project that I have first-hand experience with and so now I have a platform to be a voice for the voiceless and really have my story heard. I just feel like I have more substance to bring to the public and be of service to Jamaica.”

McKinley's project for the Beauty with a Purpose component of the contest involves the establishment of a foundation to bring awareness to persons diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). She was diagnosed with the disorder two years ago while at school in the United States.

Over the past two weeks two other contestants have made their way into the top 10 having won their respective fast-track events. Miss AutoCraze, Thalia Malcolm secured the win in the fitness challenge while it was Singh who captured the talent award.

Two fast-track events remain, the Maxi Top Model and the Beauty with a Purpose competitions.

Judges were Miss Jamaica and Caribbean Queen of Beauty Kadijah Robinson and designers Cheryl Robinson and Bill Edwards

The Miss Jamaica World 2019 coronation show will take place this Saturday, September 21 in the ballroom of Jamaica Pegasus hotel in St Andrew.

Jamaica has had a long and distinguished history at Miss World. Three local queens have won the title, Carole Joan Crawford in 1963, Cindy Breakespeare in 1976 and Lisa Hanna in 1993. In addition to these wins, Jamaican representatives have also distinguished themselves by placing in the top 10 on numerous occasions and taking home the region title of Caribbean Queen of Beauty.