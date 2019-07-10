Rojjah blooms in the gardens

Singer Rojjah was the brightest star at Jazz In The Gardens recently at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel in Kingston. He stole the show by delivering a performance as colourful as his attire.

Rojjah was the complete package, as he sang, danced and interacted with the audience. His energetic performance of All Night Long, On Broadway, The Harder They Come, Iron Lion Zion, Could It Be Love, Trapped, and his original Famous, showed that he is one to watch.

Among the other standouts were Bunny Rose who impressed with performances of I've Got To Be Me, Purple Rain, The Prayer, O Sole Mio, Never Enough (from the movie, Greatest Showman), This Way and the apt A Star Is Born.

Exuding flare and joviality, Alex Welcome was indeed inviting with renditions of Cry Me A River, Unchained Melody, My Girl and Summertime. The females were not left out as Diamara (Neil-Walker) raised the curtain with I Can Only Imagine, Open Up My Heart, He Keeps Me and Eyes On The Sparrow .

In the same vein, Alisa (Flemings) came with A Message to Michael and Mr Melody, before inviting Christina Kerr, a contestant in the Digicel Rising Star talent series, to share the stage for the gospel anthem Hallelujah.

Tanice Morrison, who like Rojjah is fast becoming a staple at Jazz In The Gardens, was also in her element. The self-proclaimed “Reggae Soul Child” shone on Take It Slow, Stay With Me, Girlie Girlie, I Am Still In Love With You, Like A Diamond In The Sky, and Super Woman .

— Basil Walters