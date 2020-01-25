Romain gets twins

Romain Virgo celebrated his 30th birthday yesterday with the birth of his newborn twins.

Yesterday, he shared a picture of the feet of the infants on Instagram, with a caption: “There's no greater gift that anyone could give on this my 30th birthday to make me this happy. Thank you @itse_lizabeth, for making it look so easy. We should go again soon. Thank you God for DOUBLING our blessings. #TheVirgos #OurTwins #CountingAllMyBlessings #BestBirthdayGiftEver,” he wrote for his 380,000 followers.

Lizabeth refers to his wife Elizabeth. She posted pictures from their maternity shoot only six days ago. There was indication of where the children were born.

Since the news broke, multiple celebrities have sought to congratulate the couple.

Konshens wrote: “Yo, congrats bro! happy birthday. Man ketch me up inna one guh. Big up mommy. Real champ. Choir up inna dat yah now. Real blessings.”

Chi Ching Ching shared in the delight.

“My bro big big, blessings. Happy birthday too, G!” he stated.

Jesse Royal wrote: “Blessings! #DoubleJoy.” While Kemar Highcon added: “Blessings my bro!”

On September 21 last year, Virgo and his girlfriend of six years celebrated their one year wedding anniversary. The two secretly tied the knot in 2018, and fans were only aware of this when he posted a one-year anniversary picture.

The reggae singer is known for songs such as Soul Provider, Fade Away and Dutty Man.

— Kediesha Perry