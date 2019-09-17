Romain to put signature on concert, again

FOR a third time, Romain Virgo is headliner for an Appleton Estate Signature Nights concert. The latest is scheduled for Guangos in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, come Thursday, September 26. The show is slated for a 9:00 pm start.

He will be backed by The Unit Band.

Virgo had high praises for the series.

“Appleton Estate Signature Nights is definitely one of the best series of its kind in Jamaica,” he said. “I think people in Jamaica wanted something like this. Not everybody can manage the bigger crowd. I think some people are more suited to this intimate vibe, where they can listen to one artiste for one hour or two hours. Appleton Estate Signature Nights is the perfect solution, so we give thanks.”

Virgo said he is set to treat audiences to old favourites, as well as a slew of new releases.

“I can't say there is a song that is my least favourite to perform. I always start out making music fully prepared to perform it. So we try to create music we know we are always excited about,” he said.

Telecia Lindo-Johnson, marketing manager at J Wray & Nephew Limited, explained why the reggae singer was on his third tour of duty.

“Romain Virgo is no stranger to the Appleton Estate Signature Nights stage since its inception. He consistently delivers soulful renditions from a gamut of originals and timeless classics. He is an excellent performer and patrons come out in droves to see him up close and personal. His authentic reggae-inspired sound, his easy-going vibe and the way he energises live music lovers are among the reasons we have continued to have him on the show. He is a perfect match for the Appleton Estate brand,” she said.

UK singer Maxi Priest was headliner for the event's last staging held at Appleton Estate Murray's Fish and Jerk Hut in Clarendon in August.