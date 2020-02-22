Rondell Positive looks into The Mirror

Rondell Positive is putting some promotional muscle behind his latest single The Mirror .

The song is a call for people to look introspectively at themselves and become the change they want to see in life and society.

According to the gospel singer, the impetus for the song was spawned more than a decade earlier during a Girls' Day mentoring session.

“I went to a high school to speak to a group of students in 2014, and it so happens that one of them was at the Girls' Day in 2009. One of the girls (she was a grade-six student then) said to me: 'That very day I made the decision that no problem I have, I will look to anyone to solve it because I realised I am the person who has to answer the problems I face,' and it hit me,” said Rondell Positive. “Fast-forward to 2019, the second verse of the song became clear and I completed it.”

Rondell Positive continued, “After completing the project, I said to myself this is something special and what better way to release it than on my birthday [February 5]. Since the release, the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive with several noted members of the various classes in society thanking me for doing, what they consider, an apposite song for the times when many within our society seem so lost and misguided.”

For Rondell Positive, The Mirror is more than merely a worship song that connects with a wide audience, but more importantly it highlights the fact that, “We are the change we want to see, we can change the world, but it takes you and me.”

An islandwide tour is on the cards to support the project.

“Based on the nature of the song, I believe it's a new beginning in my life, and that's what I hope for every person that hears the song,” he added.